Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Short Interest Down 82.8% in June

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a decrease of 82.8% from the June 15th total of 257,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $14.82. 29,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,054. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $213.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.71.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.09 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 19.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 289.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

