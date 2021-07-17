Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.71% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. provides financial advisory and related family office services to high net worth individuals and institutional investors primarily in the United States. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Shares of SAMG opened at $14.82 on Thursday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.85 million, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.42.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.09 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 244,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 255.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 19,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

