SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) CEO Sells $306,152.28 in Stock

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $306,152.28.

Shares of SilverSun Technologies stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.82.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $10.88 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from SilverSun Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSNT. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverSun Technologies during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SilverSun Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in SilverSun Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 556.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of SilverSun Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. 9.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials; and customer relationship management, human capital management, and business intelligence products.

