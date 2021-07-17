Simon Property Group Acquisition (NYSE:SPGS) Trading Up 0.3%

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS) shares rose 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.83. Approximately 78,077 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 35,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80.

About Simon Property Group Acquisition (NYSE:SPGS)

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

