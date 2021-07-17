Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SLP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.20.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $43.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $872.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.83. Simulations Plus has a one year low of $43.21 and a one year high of $90.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 25.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $573,412.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,471,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,673,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $1,644,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,519,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,765,022.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,523 shares of company stock worth $2,939,761 in the last quarter. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the second quarter worth approximately $2,021,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 73.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 47,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 20,086 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 26.5% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

