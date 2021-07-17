Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Hits New 1-Year High at $119.60

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 119.60 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 118.57 ($1.55), with a volume of 1564758 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115.80 ($1.51).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.25. The company has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 105.77.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. Sirius Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

In other Sirius Real Estate news, insider Andrew Coombs purchased 7,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £7,901.95 ($10,323.95). Also, insider Alistair Marks sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44), for a total value of £990,000 ($1,293,441.34).

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile (LON:SRE)

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

