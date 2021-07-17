Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) PT Raised to $58.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SKX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Skechers U.S.A. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Skechers U.S.A. from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.63.

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $47.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $53.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 50.63 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.33.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 165,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,155,530.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $100,413.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 282,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,739,392.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,820,813. Company insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 535.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 291.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 14.5% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 995.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2,392.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

