SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Shares Gap Up to $9.08

SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.08, but opened at $9.33. SkillSoft shares last traded at $9.23, with a volume of 6,174 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. started coverage on SkillSoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on SkillSoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

