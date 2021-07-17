Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Shares Down 6.8%

Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.71 and last traded at $14.73. 542,692 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 10,477,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SKLZ. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.06.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.46 and a beta of -0.05.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $83.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $634,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,609,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,234,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Skillz by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Skillz during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Skillz during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skillz during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Skillz during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 41.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skillz Company Profile (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

