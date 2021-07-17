SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Short Interest Down 79.1% in June

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 79.1% from the June 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 492,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SLANG Worldwide stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 152,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,573. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21. SLANG Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.58.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$0.31 price target on shares of SLANG Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

SLANG Worldwide Inc operates as a cannabis consumer packaged goods company worldwide. It owns, licenses, and/or markets 11 brands which serve flower, inhalable concentrates, and ingestibles, including edibles and pressed pills. The company was formerly known as Fire Cannabis Inc and changed its name to SLANG Worldwide Inc in November 2018.

