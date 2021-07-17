SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Short Interest Update

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
OTCMKTS SMTGY opened at $5.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.43. SMA Solar Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32.
SMA Solar Technology Company Profile
