SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Short Interest Update

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS SMTGY opened at $5.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.43. SMA Solar Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

