Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Stock Price Up 4%

Shares of Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM) rose 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.95 and last traded at $5.73. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 78,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

EM has been the subject of a number of research reports. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.40 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Smart Share Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. began coverage on Smart Share Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Smart Share Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.90 price objective for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.14.

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($21.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $129.26 million during the quarter.

About Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM)

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

