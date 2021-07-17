Smiths News (LON:SNWS) PT Raised to GBX 50

Smiths News (LON:SNWS) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 48 ($0.63) to GBX 50 ($0.65) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of SNWS stock opened at GBX 43.60 ($0.57) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 42.83. Smiths News has a 52 week low of GBX 24.20 ($0.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 47.50 ($0.62). The stock has a market cap of £108.00 million and a PE ratio of 6.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%.

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesaling of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It also supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points; and offers field marketing, supply chain auditing, and compliance checking services to retailers and suppliers.

