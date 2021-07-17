SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Director Marcus Boehm Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Director Marcus Boehm bought 5,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.68 per share, with a total value of $18,400.00.

SEDG stock traded down $4.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $236.56. The company had a trading volume of 451,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,229. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.60 and a 1 year high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $250.32.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.05.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.