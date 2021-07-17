SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $340.00 to $342.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 45,441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 811,578 shares.The stock last traded at $245.15 and had previously closed at $245.46.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.05.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.23, for a total value of $2,612,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 306,350 shares in the company, valued at $80,027,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total value of $3,699,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,972 shares in the company, valued at $19,725,893.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,697 shares of company stock worth $10,294,803 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,721,000 after buying an additional 538,017 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,070,000 after purchasing an additional 355,976 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 569,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 522,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,115,000 after purchasing an additional 44,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 98.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.32.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.