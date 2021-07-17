Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $68.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $67.00. HSBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Shares of SCCO opened at $61.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.55. Southern Copper has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The company has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Southern Copper will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,100 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $88,143.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,598. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $206,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,414 shares in the company, valued at $440,770.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $366,533. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Southern Copper by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Southern Copper by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Southern Copper by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Southern Copper by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Southern Copper by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.