Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Shares Sold by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,548 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 5,643 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 686,064 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,044,000 after purchasing an additional 48,297 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 342,231 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 233,223 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 17.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 201,516 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 30,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. 50.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMBC stock opened at $45.35 on Friday. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $46.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.20. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $27.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

