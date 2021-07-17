Sow Good Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOWG) Insider Lyle Berman Sells 29,845 Shares

Sow Good Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOWG) insider Lyle Berman sold 29,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $1,217,676.00.

OTCMKTS:SOWG remained flat at $$5.68 during midday trading on Friday. 8 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733. Sow Good Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.05 and a quick ratio of 6.15.

Get Sow Good alerts:

Sow Good Company Profile

Sow Good Inc engages in the production of the nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry in the United States. It also sells freeze dried snacks and smoothies online. The company was formerly known as Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc and changed its name to Sow Good Inc in January 2021. Sow Good Inc was founded in 2010 and is based in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sow Good Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sow Good and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.