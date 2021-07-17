Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director Purchases $24,050.00 in Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director Paul L. Johnson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.05 per share, with a total value of $24,050.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LOV opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $11.61 million, a P/E ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.87. Spark Networks SE has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.77.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $56.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Spark Networks by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spark Networks during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the first quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

