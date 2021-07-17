SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Bought by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 51.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 144.4% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $125.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.75. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

