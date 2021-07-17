Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Spero Therapeutics Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant bacterial infections. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spero Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.80.

SPRO opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.59. Spero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $23.64.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 498.66% and a negative return on equity of 65.11%. The business had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPRO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,731,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,576,000 after acquiring an additional 654,438 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 18,357 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 8,424 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

