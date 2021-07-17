Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Receives $48.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.66.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price target on Spirit Realty Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $48.50 on Wednesday. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 173.21, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $134.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.84 million. On average, analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

