SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of Nirogacestat and Mirdametinib which are in clinical stage. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is based in Stamford, United States. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.67.

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $77.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.94. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $96.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -57.14 and a beta of 0.69.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). On average, analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $31,497.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 38,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $2,652,862.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 908,127 shares in the company, valued at $62,697,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,982 shares of company stock valued at $9,134,068 in the last ninety days. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 801,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,958,000 after buying an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 332.9% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 51,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 150,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after buying an additional 82,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 60,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $591,000. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

