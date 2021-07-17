Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Receives $80.89 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.78.

A number of analysts recently commented on SPT shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $77,587.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 54,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total value of $3,200,580.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 253,291 shares of company stock worth $18,390,230. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at $454,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Sprout Social by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sprout Social by 485.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 178,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,083,000 after buying an additional 147,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Sprout Social by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Sprout Social by 1,247.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 18,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

SPT stock opened at $83.00 on Wednesday. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $95.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

