SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a growth of 63.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:SQZ opened at $13.39 on Friday. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $36.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.34 million and a P/E ratio of -1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.54.

Get SQZ Biotechnologies alerts:

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 million. Equities analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQZ. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 97,279.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,520,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,598 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth $72,854,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $6,430,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth about $6,099,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth about $4,347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

SQZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SQZ Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.