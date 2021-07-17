SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SSAB AB (publ)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. AlphaValue raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

SSAAY stock opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58. SSAB AB has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 1.23.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

