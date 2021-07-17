Stabilize (STBZ) Market Capitalization Reaches $119,848.24

Stabilize (CURRENCY:STBZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Stabilize has a total market cap of $119,848.24 and $1,181.00 worth of Stabilize was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stabilize coin can now be bought for $0.90 or 0.00002847 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Stabilize has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00048593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00013952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.07 or 0.00802800 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005819 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About Stabilize

Stabilize (CRYPTO:STBZ) is a coin. Stabilize’s total supply is 133,000 coins. Stabilize’s official Twitter account is @StabilizePro and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stabilize’s official website is www.stabilize.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Stabilize Protocol is an upcoming protocol that rewards depositors of stablecoins with the STBZ reward token. The reward varies how close the stablecoin is to its peg. The higher the stablecoin is above its peg, the less reward it gets, the lower, the more reward it gets, thus a system is created that pushes stablecoins closer to their pegs. “

Stabilize Coin Trading

