Stabilus (ETR:STM) Given a €81.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

STM has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Stabilus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €68.33 ($80.39).

ETR STM opened at €65.40 ($76.94) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €68.55. Stabilus has a twelve month low of €40.20 ($47.29) and a twelve month high of €72.55 ($85.35). The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.65.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

