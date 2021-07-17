STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $44.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.06. 1,103,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,032. STAG Industrial has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $40.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.38.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STAG Industrial will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in STAG Industrial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in STAG Industrial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 14,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in STAG Industrial by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in STAG Industrial by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.