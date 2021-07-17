Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $197.78 Million

Equities analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) will report $197.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $194.66 million to $200.90 million. Stamps.com reported sales of $206.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Stamps.com will report full year sales of $787.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $775.20 million to $800.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $856.27 million, with estimates ranging from $821.30 million to $891.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stamps.com.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on STMP. Northland Securities lowered Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Maxim Group lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th.

In other Stamps.com news, Director G Bradford Jones sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.70, for a total value of $6,454,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 92,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total value of $29,948,163.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,711 shares of company stock valued at $52,441,101 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Stamps.com by 5.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STMP traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $324.02. 628,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,325. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.65. Stamps.com has a one year low of $159.22 and a one year high of $325.98.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stamps.com (STMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.