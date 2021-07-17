Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Standard Chartered PLC operates as a banking group principally in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The bank provides consumer and wholesale banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), corporate, and institutional customers. Services offered by Standard Chartered include: loans and savings accounts, demand drafts, foreign exchange services, credit cards, insurance and investment advisory services. It also provides private and priority banking; international banking; cash management; trade finance and working capital as well as Internet banking services. Standard Chartered PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Chartered has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of SCBFF opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.75. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $7.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

