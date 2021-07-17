Standard Metals Processing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Standard Metals Processing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMPR remained flat at $$3.80 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 999. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44. Standard Metals Processing has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

About Standard Metals Processing

Standard Metals Processing, Inc, an exploration stage company, intends to operate as a custom processing and permitted toll milling service provider. It focuses on the extraction of precious and strategic minerals from mined material, such as minerals in the gold, silver, and platinum metal groups. The company was formerly known as Standard Gold Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Standard Metals Processing, Inc in December 2013.

