Standard Metals Processing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Standard Metals Processing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SMPR remained flat at $$3.80 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 999. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44. Standard Metals Processing has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $18.00.
About Standard Metals Processing
