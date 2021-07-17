Standard Protocol Price Reaches $0.33 on Top Exchanges (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 17th. Over the last week, Standard Protocol has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Standard Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $85,667.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00038414 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00103375 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00145049 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,566.96 or 1.00271359 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,682,432 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Standard Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

