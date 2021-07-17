Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STAR BULK is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain and minor bulks such as bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands and is headquartered in Athens, Greece. Its common stock and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbols SBLK and SBLKW respectively. Currently, Star Bulk has an operating fleet of nine dry bulk carriers, plus definitive agreement to acquire two further dry bulk carriers. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SBLK. SEB Equity Research initiated coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. SEB Equities initiated coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.15.

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 1.26. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.14.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 4.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 705.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. No Street GP LP acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at $13,212,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 10.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,569 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at $2,246,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at $4,737,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at $741,000. 59.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

