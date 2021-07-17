Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a growth of 64.4% from the June 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Star Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Star Group by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Star Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Star Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 53,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Star Group by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Star Group alerts:

SGU stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.41. Star Group has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $12.03.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $604.12 million during the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 6.64%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%.

About Star Group

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Star Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.