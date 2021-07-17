Starname (IOV) Trading 18.9% Higher Over Last Week

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Starname coin can currently be bought for about $0.0490 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Starname has traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar. Starname has a total market cap of $4.70 million and approximately $29,148.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Starname alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00048924 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00014043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $256.47 or 0.00805368 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

About Starname

IOV is a coin. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The official website for Starname is starname.me . The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values . Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

Buying and Selling Starname

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starname using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Starname Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starname and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.