State Street (NYSE:STT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

State Street (NYSE:STT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:STT opened at $84.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.56. State Street has a one year low of $56.63 and a one year high of $89.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.04%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on State Street from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.43.

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

