Stealth (XST) Achieves Market Cap of $3.35 Million

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for $0.0865 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stealth has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $211,433.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stealth has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stealth alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005437 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000966 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00050230 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00030403 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,759,333 coins. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stealth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.