Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Short Interest Update

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the June 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Steel Partners stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.50. The stock had a trading volume of 23,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,359. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.20. Steel Partners has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $32.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The conglomerate reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $314.49 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 15.47%.

In other news, SVP Gordon A. Walker bought 15,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $408,003.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Gordon A. Walker bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.48 per share, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,704. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Steel Partners by 48.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 21,140 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 76,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 18,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

