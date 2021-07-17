Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 1,105 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 48.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Soros Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 97.8% during the first quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after acquiring an additional 131,000 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the first quarter worth $526,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 83.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 148,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 67,756 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 76.3% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,314,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,535 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 43.6% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 48,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WMG opened at $35.56 on Friday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion and a PE ratio of -56.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Warner Music Group had a negative return on equity of 1,870.00% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Warner Music Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.85%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

