Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 2,672 Shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 23.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 98,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $654,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,487,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,520,000 after purchasing an additional 247,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

NYSE SHLX opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.04. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.14 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 113.83% and a return on equity of 90.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 147.20%.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

