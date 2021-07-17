Stephens Inc. AR Grows Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 17.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Pool were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POOL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Pool by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Pool by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

POOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.43.

POOL stock opened at $458.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $445.85. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $283.74 and a 12-month high of $478.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 0.79.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total transaction of $7,324,789.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,120,444.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total transaction of $773,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.