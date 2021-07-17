Stephens Inc. AR Makes New Investment in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 6,041,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,113 shares during the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 4,657,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,876,000 after purchasing an additional 154,502 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,645,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,605,000 after purchasing an additional 742,711 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,909,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,036,000 after purchasing an additional 84,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,541,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,759,000 after purchasing an additional 662,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 15,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $104,915.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,145,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,374,816.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $666,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,145,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,488,996.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,024,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,890,554 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.94.

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $6.75 on Friday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $6.92. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 217.84% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.96%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.