Stephens Inc. AR Makes New Investment in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,099,000 after buying an additional 93,535 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,235,000 after buying an additional 33,963 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,749,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Plug Power by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 289,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 95,324 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,527,000. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a current ratio of 26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.40. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLUG. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, June 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.78.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

