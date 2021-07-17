Stephens Inc. AR Makes New Investment in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schrödinger by 179.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 8,671 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Schrödinger by 3,071.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Schrödinger by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,850,000 after buying an additional 28,038 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Schrödinger by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after buying an additional 50,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schrödinger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

In related news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $1,944,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 220,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $17,188,528.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,080,367 shares of company stock worth $79,266,132 over the last quarter.

Schrödinger stock opened at $67.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -373.20 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.38. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.27 and a 1-year high of $117.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SDGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.20.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.