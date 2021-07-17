Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 13,661 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 76.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,477 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,661 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of Upland Software worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 50.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Upland Software alerts:

UPLD opened at $37.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.88. Upland Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.45 and a twelve month high of $53.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.17 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. On average, research analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 10,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $413,850.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 238,324 shares in the company, valued at $9,802,266.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 52,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $2,192,929.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,622 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,281 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UPLD shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Upland Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.