Stifel Financial Corp Grows Position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMAT. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 242,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,719,000 after acquiring an additional 130,519 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 203,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after buying an additional 91,691 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,349,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 31,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,319,000.

FMAT stock opened at $45.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.52. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $50.08.

