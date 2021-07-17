Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,745 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,644,000 after acquiring an additional 715,912 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 397.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 263,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,884,000 after acquiring an additional 210,868 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 288,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,666,000 after acquiring an additional 142,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 996.8% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 129,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,862,000 after acquiring an additional 117,375 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DSI stock opened at $83.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.61. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $84.52.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

