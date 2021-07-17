Stifel Financial Corp Sells 7,982 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,982 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth $102,000. 54.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RRR opened at $38.58 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $46.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.37 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.17.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $352.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RRR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Red Rock Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

