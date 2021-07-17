Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Down 3.6% Following Insider Selling

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) shares were down 3.6% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $53.65 and last traded at $54.29. Approximately 5,788 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,254,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.30.

Specifically, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $421,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $421,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 6,340 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $423,004.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 238,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,942,677.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 606,035 shares of company stock valued at $33,095,479. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SFIX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.30.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.68 and a beta of 2.03.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $535.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.40 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. Research analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Invictus RG purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 144.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

